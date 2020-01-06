(WAND) - Local hospitals have released lists of the most popular baby names of 2019.
At Decatur's HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in 2019, the top ten baby names were:
1. Liam
2. Aubrey
3. Carter
4. Ava
5. Ryker
6. Olivia
7. Bella
8. Lincoln
9. Sophia
10. Zoey
HSHS St. John's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center in Springfield had a tie for the number one boy name. Amelia was the most popular girl's name.
Oliver and Levi tied for the number one boy name.
A total of 21 baby girls were named Amelia at HSHS St. John's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center last year, while 19 baby boys each received the name of Oliver or Levi.
"We love meeting all of the families who come to St. John's for their child's birth," said Jessica Gonko, nurse manager of the women and infants center at HSHS St. John's Hospital. "Our team feels blessed to have the opportunity to help welcome all these babies into the world."
The remaining five most popular girls' names at the two hospitals were Emma, 19; Olivia, 18; Aria, 15; and Ava, 13. Rounding out the five most popular boys' names were Lincoln, 16; Jaxson, 14; and Benjamin, 11.
"We are honored to share these special moments with our new parents as they welcome their newborn into the world," said Susan McCarty, one of the nurse managers of Family Maternity Suites, the maternity unit at Memorial Medical Center.
HSHS St. John's Hospital had 2,048 births in 2019. Memorial Medical Center had 1,440.