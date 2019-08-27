(WAND) - Local hospitals will be getting millions of dollars for cancer research.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced three Illinois based organizations will be awarded almost $30 million from the National Cancer Institute within the National Institutes of Health.
The funds will go to support cancer clinical trials and cancer care delivery studies.
Carle Cancer Center NCORP at the Carle Foundation in Urbana will get $1,360,000 for Fiscal Year 2019. Funding over the next six years is projected at $8,160,000.
Heartland Cancer Research NCORP at Decatur Memorial Hospital will get $2,760,000 in Fiscal Year 2019. Projected funding over the next six years is $16,560,000.
Storger Hospital of Cook County NCORP in Chicago will get $833,400 for Fiscal Year 2019 with projected funding over the next six years at $5,000,000.