CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As more COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Illinois, officials continue to monitor when, where and who will get tested. Others are asking what will also happen once testing is done.
Governor JB Pritzker has been discussing additional measures that can be taken after a person has been tested.
So here is what you may have missed:
"Across the state, we have multi-generational families living under one roof. Especially in our cities, we have families and roommates living in smaller apartment units that make self-isolating much more difficult," he says.
He says at the state level, officials have started preparing up to 2,000 hotel rooms outside of Chicago to support suburban and downstate communities--two of those include Champaign and Springfield.
The CEO and President of Visit Champaign County, Jayne DeLuce says Champaign has been working on this for two weeks now.
"In our area of particularly, we have had a handful of hotels who have applied to be a site for COVID patients. My understanding at this time is they are on record but have not signed any particular agreements yet for our specific areas," she says.
Gov. Pritzker says this will also be available to people who may not have COVID-19 but have been in contact with someone who was confirmed with COVID-19.
"They are other rooms available for other people who have been exposed to COVID-19 positive person and are there for a person under investigation who may need to move out of their home as a precautionary measure. To make sure they don't expose their families or roommates--this extends to our first responder communities especially," he says.
He says local housing officials will be making those decisions. As of now, Champaign has had a total of seven hotels apply to be of aid.
"There may have been more since the time that it was done. They asked for applications about two weeks ago. At this point, it was 5-7 that I have a record for that have applied," says DeLuce.
She says hotel housing will be based on the need in Champaign. WAND reached out to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department and at this time, they are not releasing those hotel names.
However, the Sangamon County Administrator, Brian McFadden has announced they officially have two hotels available for aid. The first is the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield and the second is the Baymont Hotel on the south side off of Toronto Road. At this time, they have not had to use both hotels for any COVID-19 patients.