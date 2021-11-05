DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sign of the season in downtown Decatur, lights are going up in Central Park and at the Transfer House.
"We do expect the first and second years to come and we also have third, fourth and fifth year apprentices come out and help out. Obviously our training director, myself and the fifth year instructor come out to kind of ramrod the guys," Alfred Edwards, an apprenticeship instructor with IBEW Local 146, told WAND News.
This has become not only a tradition for the IBEW, but also for family members.
"My mother was a IBEW journeyman wireman, so when i was a kid I would come down and help do Christmas lights and then here I am. I did it as an apprentice myself and then here I am helping out as an instructor. So a family tradition and a long-standing IBEW tradition," Edwards added.
As temperatures drop, Central Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk will take place Dec. 1 with Santa at the Transfer House, shopping, music and hot cocoa.
