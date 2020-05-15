SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Illinois in 1986. It is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in the state, but because of COVID-19, the race isn't going to be held in the same way.
Each year, nearly 3,000 law enforcement officials carry the flame of hope 1,500 miles during the week long race.
Andy Smith is a Deputy Sheriff, with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, and he has ran the Torch Race since 2013.
"We use our platform as police officers to be able to spread the message of Special Olympics and all the great things they do for athletes and athletes families," Andy says. "If there's a time more than ever, it's right now, to continue to show the athletes and athletes families; we love them, and we support them."
His long time friend, Roger Smith works for the Chatham Police Department. He has been running for Special Olympics since 2016.
"I knew Andy when I was a dispatcher, and he first started as an officer in Riverton," Roger says.
This year, the pair had planned to run an ultra marathon during the Torch Run.
"Andy was talking about doing the whole leg of the Torch Run, and I had kind of been kicking it around in my head as well," Roger says. "It's a good distance ... 55 miles, from Gillespie to Springfield, and we could meet all the athletes along the way."
This year, the Torch Run will be held virtually, so Roger and Andy decided to have their own 'excellent adventure,' and run 34 miles on their own instead.
"They were dropping the virtual Torch Run to two miles, but we still wanted to do our adventure and do the long distance," Andy says.
It took a lot of preparation, but the two have continued to raise funds and promote the message for Special Olympics along the way.
"I think I ran about 460 miles from January until now. It's about five days a week of training, and a lot of hours of mental preparation," Roger says. "So far, I think we have raised around $1,200."
Both men say they are working toward the same goal; running for a group of athletes that inspire and challenge them to be the best version of themselves.
"Most police officers are very caring individuals. They like to help others, and that's the reason they got into the job in the first place," Roger says. "It's just great to see the athletes and how much they look us to up and how much we look up to them."
Anyone who would like to donate funds to the Special Olympics, can visit Roger and Andy's Excellent Adventure on Facebook.
The virtual Torch Run will be held June 10.
