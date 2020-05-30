Local police chiefs are sending their condolences to the family of George Floyd. They are assuring the people that they protect that the conduct displayed in that incident will not be carried over here.
Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb released this statement yesterday. He says his officers go through thousands of hours of training geared toward cultural competency, civil rights, human rights, constitutional and proper use of authority and procedural justice.
Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates released a statement Saturday. He took a direct shot at former officer Derek Chauvin saying, "You are a disgrace. You have betrayed your oath and betrayed all officers who have remained steadfast to the oath they swore to; the oath to uphold the law and protect ALL people of their communities. Many officers risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of their community as well as those who visit. They wake up and go to work knowing that they may and will see disturbing violence and actions that they will hold deep down in order not to upset the ones they love and care about. You failed those officers and have put them in additional danger. You should have known better and I pray appropriate justice prevails."
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Police Chief Police Kenny Winslow released a joint statement today. Both stressed that this is not the way things are done in Springfield.
"Government and Law Enforcement owe it to our communities and to our officers to provide the best training possible to avoid these types of situations. Officers have a challenging and difficult job. While they are not perfect, the vast majority are dedicated professionals striving to make a positive impact on the communities they serve.
Bottom line - our professions have to strive to do better. We can do better and must do better to avoid similar tragedies and strengthen all areas of our community.”
