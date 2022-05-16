CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) Police Week started in 1962 by President Kennedy and pays special attention to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
"I'm asked oftentimes by our grade school kids, when we're in the school, you know, 'why do you want to be a police officer?'...Once in a while you have an opportunity placed in your hand, to change someone's life for the better in just a matter of minutes, and just a very short encounter," Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said.
Lowers said it is a rewarding career, but a high risk one, especially in today's climate.
For the last decade the US has worked toward an initiative called 'Below 100' with a goal to have less line -of-duty deaths. That number is still high and has gotten higher.
"They've been significantly higher in recent years, as much as three, four or 500, across the country, but you know, and we've certainly had a few here, right here in Central Illinois, over the last year or two," Lowers said.
But the reason people still join stays true, he said.
"I think it goes back to just helping the people that can help themselves, letting people know that we are here," said Patrolman Officer Ryan Kemp.
