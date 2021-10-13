SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local lawmaker helped provide meals to people in need in the 48th district Wednesday.
State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) visited the Salvation Army Clear Lake Corps in Springfield, helping to provide 200 meals with help from members of the Greater All Nations Tabernacle Church of God in Christ Senior Luncheon. She then went to the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, where she and her staff helped distribute 200 meals to families who were dropping off their children.
“Many children and families across central Illinois wake up every morning not knowing where their next warm meal will come from,” Turner said. “Today we didn’t just provide hundreds of meals, we provided hundreds of smiles. I am grateful I can go home this evening with the confidence that our neighbors have food on their tables.”
Turner wants community organizations interested in partnering with her to reach out by calling (217)782-0228 or emailing by clicking this link.
