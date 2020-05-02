(WAND) - Local Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. J.B Pritzker, urging him to reopen downstate business.
They are calling for any local business that can comply with the Center for Disease Control's social distancing guidelines to implement a phased reopening.
The plan is backed by Representatives Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Darin Lahood (R-Dunlap) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon). The plan doesn't go into details, but asks the governor to consider working with them to whip up a plan that doesn't penalize downstate communities.
"What's frustrating for me is the one-size-fits-all approach that the governor has taken to the State of Illinois. Chicago is different than Peoria," said LaHood.
"No doubt the coronavirus has had an impact on our health and killed people, but poverty kills people too. and the longer people go without a paycheck or a livelihood or the ability to prosper, we're gonna have a lot of other problems on our hands," LaHood also said.
LaHood said the transition won't be like a light switch with people rushing back to stores, but there should be an option on the table to start small.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.