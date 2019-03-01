URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in Champaign-Urbana are speaking out in support of a newly introduced bill to move Illinois toward 100% clean renewable energy.
The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition held a media conference Friday to unveil the legislation and discuss how it would build on the benefits of the Future Energy Jobs Act.
The Clean Energy Jobs Act (HB 3624/SB 2132) was introduced Thursday in Springfield. The bill proposes the state will move toward 100% clean renewable energy by the year 2050, cut air pollution from the power sector by the year 2030, and begin to electrify the transportation sector to ensure Illinois moves away from fossil fuels.
The measure would also help create new jobs and assure all Illinois communities have access to affordable clean energy.