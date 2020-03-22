DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Libraries across the state have closed their doors. That's why librarians are turning to social media to keep kids engaged with reading.
The Decatur Public Library uses Facebook to hold "Story Time."
The staff reads the books out loud and posts the videos online.
The Decatur Public library's head of resources said the librarians jumped into action as soon as they heard it was closing. "They immediately started grabbing books to read, and we got a video camera, and on the last day that we were available to be at work ourselves, they just started recording so they would be prepared that we would hopefully have enough books to laast until we open again."
The library has also been fine free since 208, so you don't have to worry about late fees for any books you may have at home right now.