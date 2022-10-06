DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A benefit is being held this weekend for a local Decatur man to help cover the cost of a groundbreaking new treatment.
Eric Wilder has been battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms on the plasma cells, since 2019.
He was recently approved for a treatment called "Car-T Cell Therapy."
The benefit for Wilder will be held Saturday, October 8, at The Hall at Five Twenty on 520 E North St. from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event will feature a raffle, silent auction, and live music by RiverBottom, Josh Holland, and Matt Carter Band.
All proceeds will go toward the cost of the treatment.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.