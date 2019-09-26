HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Six Flags challenges those who are brave enough every year to spend 30 hours inside a coffin during the Halloween season.
Six people are chosen for the challenge.
The winner gets a check for $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season passes, a pair of 2019 Haunted House passes, and a pair of ride exit passes (premium ride access).
The other finalists will get a pair of 2020 Gold Season passes, a pair of 2019 Haunted House passes, and a pair of ride exit passes.
The event will be held Oct. 5 and 6.
One of the competitors is Scott Michaels of Hillsboro.
Michaels is the father to a 5-year-old girl. He spent his childhood helping his parents in the cemetery, trimming weeds around headstones and helping to dig graves with shovels, no machinery.
He continued as a 3rd generation grave digger into his mid-20s and is now a Union Tuckpointer/Bricklayer.
When he is not working he builds demolition derby cars to run at local fairs and with his family.