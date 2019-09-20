SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's no surprise to see peppers growing in a garden, but one man here in central Illinois is growing some of the world's hottest.
James Walsh, the founder of Jimmy Stick's Pepper Products, started growing peppers more than 10 years ago.
"I started by basically (having) a passion for gardening," Walsh said. "I also enjoy a lot of spicy foods, so I stared experimenting."
In 2019, he has more than 75 different kinds of peppers growing in his garden.
These include Carolina Reapers, ghost peppers and habaneros. All three of the peppers have been deemed some of the world's hottest.
"The current world record holder for the world's hottest pepper is the Carolina Reaper," Walsh said. "They measure the heat in Scoville Units, so a Jalapeno ranges between 5,000 and 10,000 Scoville Units, whereas the Carolina Reaper has measured over 2,000,000."
These peppers come from all over the world and according to Walsh, they can sometimes be a challenge to grow.
"A lot of them come from the Caribbean, like the 7 Pot Pepper and the Trinidad Scorpion. I purchase seeds from Florida, California and Australia," Walsh said. "This year, the spring started with a lot of rain, and everything was put in the ground pretty late."
Anyone interested in testing their heat tolerance can find Walsh selling his products every Saturday at the Springfield Farmer's Market. He also sells his products online at www.jimmystick.com.