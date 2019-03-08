DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois man is spreading love and kindness by paying it forward.
On Friday, a Decatur man who wants to stay anonymous gathered some money and headed down to Sloan's Calzones in Decatur to pay for people's meals.
"You know there is nothing better than feeling kindness," explained the man behind Pay it Forward Decatur.
Pay it Forward Decatur all started when a local man decided to help someone out in Chicago. He says he paid the toll for the person behind him. He thought they were going to pull away, but instead they paid it for the next person.
"It gave me chills. It still gives me chills taking about it," he explained.
Since that day, the person behind Pay it Forward Decatur has made it his mission to give back to the community that gave him so much.
"You don't know what's going on with people. People have bad days and sometimes people will shrug them off. So kindness is the best part of the heart," he explained.
Dozens of people were surprised and happy to hear someone had paid it forward. Bill Waites had his meal paid forward. He says something small like this can go a long way.
"It's generosity. You know people just appreciate it and get a little something to just brighten their day," explained Waites.
The person behind Pay it Forward Decatur plans on paying it forward again next weekend. He explained he would love the community's support.
