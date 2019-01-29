DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgetown man wanted for the shooting a passing driver with a stray bullet has fled to the Middle East, deputies said.
20-year-old Rod Al-Ruwaily has an arrest warrant in Vermilion County with a $10 million bond.
A woman was hit by a stray bullet while driving on Illinois 1 north of Georgetown on Jan. 16.
Al-Ruwaily is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon without a FOID card.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight at a home in the area.
A 28-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to the hospital.
The News Gazette reports Al-Ruwaily fled the county and is believed to be in Saudi Arabia.