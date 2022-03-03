KENNY, Ill. (WAND) - Those with Ukraine ties living in central Illinois are scared and heartbroken about the situation unfolding in the Ukraine.
Bob Marsh of Kenny is an impact team leader for Converge International Ministries. He mainly works in the Europe and Mediterranean Region. Marsh told WAND News he's made several trips to the Ukraine to work with pastors through Converge International Ministries.
"It was just sad. I had to fight back tears," Marsh described as he watched the reports of the situation unfolding in the Ukraine.
Some of Marsh's friends are currently in the Ukraine. They shared videos with Marsh of sirens going off and families in the basement of buildings.
"I've heard from a couple in those first couple of days they were just getting used to this new element of their lives of having to hear sirens and run to their basements," Marsh said.
Many in central Illinois wonder how they can help those living in the Ukraine. Through donations from a local church in central Illinois, Marsh said a pastor in the Ukraine was able to buy a generator for a camp and an army surplus field kitchen to help refugees.
To donate to Ukraine's help efforts through Converge International Ministries, click here.
