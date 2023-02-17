DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Families with Decatur Public Schools received an automated phone from Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark on Thursday evening. Dr. Clark's message expressed her concern with a recent increase in fights and disruptive behavior in schools.
"I am calling with a heavy heart this evening. I am concerned with the recent gross disruptive behavior and the fighting at our schools," said Dr. Rochelle Clark, DPS#61 Superintendent.
Dr. Clark says most of the problems are driven by two things, social media and issues in the community.
"Social media, you know things that are happening in the community. They believe that they have to protect themselves by any means necessary. And most of the time whatever is happening in the community spills over into the schools," said Dr. Clark.
The district's new Safety and Security Administrator has been trying to address the conflict, but Dr. Clark says she needs the whole community to work together.
When asked the main message she wants parents to take away, D. Clark responded with "help me".
"Help me. I want them to understand that we have to work together," said Dr. Clark.
Antwane McClelland is doing just that. With experience mentoring kids in the community for his church, McClelland decided to launch his own mentoring program for students.
"Right now, what's going on in the community, it's a greater need to just do my part for the young men in this community. Steer them into the right direction. I mean life is so short and they only have one chance of life," said Antwane McClelland, president of Connect With Young Men Empowering and Mentoring Group.
With years of working in security for DPS, he's seen the uptick in fights firsthand. McClelland says we need to get control of our schools back.
"Right now it's a lot of fights going on. A lot of disrespecting the teachers and staff. It's just so much going on in these schools that. We need to do what we need to get our schools back in control," said McClelland.
He suggests letting your kids become involved in mentoring groups near you. If you're interested in seeing his work and upcoming events, visit his Facebook page here.
