CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - To lift the spirits of high schools seniors at Charleston High School, a local mom created a community group to show their appreciation to the graduating class of 2020.
After getting added to an "adopt a senior group" in Oakland-Tri County Titans area Helena VanTassel took it upon herself to create the same group for students at Charleston High School.
"I know there are a lot of kids out there that are involved in the community and this is a way to reach out to them know they have the support."
Nearly 1,000 Charleston community members have joined the group. The idea is to send a graduating senior a card, letter or small gift throughout the remaining semester to show them they care. Helena's daughter Alisha received a letter and snacks from a community member that "adopted" her.
"It made her smile and I mean that has been taken away a lot this senior year," said Helena. "It's just uplifting for her and it's what all these kids need right now."
Alisha VanTassel, senior, said she was excited to have relaxed spring semester, focusing on the fun festivities like prom. Now that school is closed for the remaining of the semester because of COVID-19 she's had a difficult time excepting the news her senior year is over.
"Having both of those taken away last minute kind of sucks, you know 12 years that's what we look forward to that's our main goal."
Alisha said she proud of her mom to creating the adopt a senior group for her school. Both agree it's a great way for the community to show their support.
For those interested in "adopting a senior" they can search Facebook for the group "CHS Adopt a 2020 Senior!", Helena said her only requirement is those who join the group commit to a senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.