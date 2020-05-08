TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Mother's Day weekend, one mother got the gift of a life time.
Kate Graham says it's a celebration that's been 525 days in the making.
"It's a little surreal right now," Graham says. "I don't even know that its hit me yet."
Graham has been fostering five-year-old Monroe for more than a year.
"I've been fostering for about 18 months," Graham says. "This is my older sons half-sister. Going into it, really quickly, we knew it was going to be a long-term commitment.
Patty Hornbuckle, Monroe's new grandmother, says Monroe fit into the family right away.
"[Monroe's] first two years of her life were a very, very huge struggle," Hornbuckle says. "It wasn't a good situation."
Graham says from the beginning, everyone knew Monroe had to be a part of their family.
"When she first moved in, and I asked if she wanted to call me auntie Kate or mom; she said I just want to call you mom," Graham says.
According to Graham, she was originally supposed to adopt Monroe in April.
"We finally got adoption day, then COVID comes in and that postponed everything," Hornbuckle says.
After months of anticipation, Monroe was finally able to take the Graham last name.
"It was a little bit of pushing, and pleading, and praying and they went ahead and created a Zoom event," Hornbuckle says. "This is the official adoption, the very first of its kind."
COVID-19 restrictions kept the offical adoption ceremony small, but many people in the Taylorville community drove around the town square to cheer for the family in celebration.
"We live in such a wonderful community. They are always out supporting so many wonderful things," Graham says. "I think right now, it's great to see this. We need happy things to get us through this time."
Graham says she's very happy her family of three has now become a family of four.
"I'm a little overwhelmed with emotion. I'm excited, happy," Graham says. "I always wanted to be a girl mom and now, I'm a girl mom."
