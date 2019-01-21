DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Today people across the nation will remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
Monday, marches and ceremonies will be held throughout central Illinois. To celebrate his life, the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois created numerous displays throughout the museum to show Dr. King's life and legacy.
"We focus on some of the things that happened to him early on before he got assassinated in 1968," explains Evelyn Hood, Founder, CEO and Executive Director of the museum.
The museum has an entire sections dedicated to Dr. King's life, as well as the work he did during the Civil Rights Movement. One section though is unique to MLK's life. Hood says, they have original photos from Dr. King's first attempted assassination in 1958.
"This was a very crucial time, because the letter opener that the young lady used on him was at least 7 inches long. It was right at his aorta. People heard him say, if he had sneezed he would have died," explains Hood.
The museum not only works to display the life and history of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, it also displays the life and history of African-Americans throughout central Illinois and the world.
"We believe in telling all our history. Not just the good things that happened, but also the things that were not so good. We talk about the struggles and how we came through the struggles," explains Hood.
As you walk through the halls and go into each room, the Africa-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois works to educate visitors. The museum wants people to remember the lives of people who helped change history, especially people like Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
"I want them (visitors) to feel that they are apart of us, not separated. We are all people together and we are all one. We all can get along together," explains Hood.
The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois is located at 235 W. Eldorado Street in Decatur. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM and the first and third Saturday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.