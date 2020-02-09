DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens spent their day honoring Abraham Lincoln on his special day.
The Vermilion County Museum celebrated Abraham Lincoln's 211th birthday, while also making children in Vermilion County a part of this big day.
Students were asked to create birthday cards for Lincoln.
"People should learn about him and see what he did in the past," said one of the participants in the school project.
The ultimate goal is to educate the youth, while also bringing some new knowledge to adults as well.
"He did visit central Illinois and he did spend a lot of his time here. I really think people need to appreciate that," said Vermilion County's Museum Director, Susan Richter.
They also gave out cake and a tour in his honor.