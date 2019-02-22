DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two local musicians are changing the tune when it comes to music education.
The Awesome Squad, made up of two Millikin graduates, is bringing music education back into schools.
Zach Garrett, co-founder of the Awesome Squad, says it is so important for music education to continue to be a part of children's learning.
"That's our name, that's our purpose, that's our standard − everything we do has to be awesome, so we are the Awesome Squad," Garrett says.
Michael Scherer, co-founder of the Awesome Squad, says the group is teaching kids about rhythm and songwriting, trying to get them excited about music.
"When you see the looks on their faces and they're leaning, they're retaining things, it's a wonderful feeling," Scherer says.
The Awesome Squad plans to continue to teach music classes at schools for the rest of the year.
"We wanted to do something entertaining,educational and motivational because we want to inspire kids around the world," Garrett says.
To donate to the program or to request the Awesome Squad to visit your school, contact the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.