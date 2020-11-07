(WAND) - With Joe Biden projected as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris has made history.
Harris is the first African American and first female to earn the respective title.
The Bloomington Normal Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said the results and consequences of the 2020 election were critical to the the African American community.
"This momentous occasion is significant to African Americans across the country, who have long served as the bedrock for their families, communities and grassroots engagement," sad the branch. "The historic win is a success story for the non-partisan Bloomington-Normal NAACP."
President Linda Foster said, “We held a plethora of Town Hall Meetings, Candidate Forums, Strolls to the Polls and we even placed door knockers on hundreds of doors. I am extremely pleased with the voter turn-out and I believe residents now feel empowered. For generations, African Americans have endured the brutal hand of systemic racism and discrimination. This is more than a win—this is a movement toward justice. We will hold all elected officials equally accountable.”
The 56-year-old California senator is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.
Harris has been climbing the ranks of Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They are set to be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.
