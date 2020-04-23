DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local nurse packed her bags to join the fight against COVID-19 on the front lines in New York City.
Ann McIntyre started work as an ICU nurse at a hospital in the Bronx nearly 10 days ago. The central Illinois native spent six years as an ICU nurse, in cardiac and medical. She currently works in a cardiology office in Decatur, but after seeing the numbers in New York she felt it was time to use her skills to help.
"We are all hearing of the hospitals being overrun with patients," she explained. "I've been there as an ICU nurse where we have call-ins and we've had to pick up extra patients and I know how exhausting it can be and I couldn't imagine those nurses having to do that with no end in sight."
McIntyre arrived in NYC on April 10. She described the current pandemic as something she's never seen before. Every floor in the hospital she works on has ICU patients.
"I've made a group of friends at the hospital which helps because we've been able to talk about these things and vent to each other."
New York City has reported over 130,000 cases of COVID-19. McIntyre said it was a difficult decision to leave her husband and two kids in central Illinois, but explained they've been supportive in her decision to help others.
"My 6-year-old kind of understands, because he says when he get old he wants to be a nurse and help people too."
The fight to open the economy continues, as many governors across the country weigh the options of opening too early. McIntyre said after being on the front lines in NYC she hopes people will understand and be aware of the severity of COVID-19.
"I understand that it's hard for them to stay home and I understand it can be financially very hard for them to not be working, but seeing what I've seen the last 10 days I've been here it's not worth their life."
McIntyre said while the elderly are more susceptible to the virus, she's seen people young adults come into the hospital with positive cases of COVID-19.