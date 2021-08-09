DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Decatur Unit 39 shopped with 80 local students for back-to-school items.
The PB&PA consists of full-time and retired Decatur police officers. A dozen off-duty officers spent their day shopping with local students for back-to-school gear.
"It's a joy for us to get out and help them get supplies to get them back to school," said David Daily, president of PB&PA #39.
Officers took the students around Kohl's and helped them pick out new clothes and shoes for their first day of school. Each student would get $100 worth of new items.
"It's fun when you bring the kids in and say you have $100 to spend," said David Pruitt, treasurer of PB&PA #39. "You just watch their face light up."
The money used to buy the items comes from fundraising and donations from the community. Daily said last year with COVID, fundraising was different from years past. However, he credited the community's help with making sure 80 students got the clothes and shoes they needed to have a successful school year.
"It prides us to do this, because the officers love doing it," he shared.
While new clothes and new shoes are a bonus for the students, for the officers shopping, the day is much deeper. Members of PB&PA #39 said shopping with the students is an opportunity to connect with Decatur's youngest.
"It's very important it could pay dividends in the future just have to a positive contact," said Pruitt.
For community members interested in donating or wanting to help, click here.
