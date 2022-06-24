SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - After the overruling of Roe vs. Wade, there are mixed emotions across the United States.
"Knots in my stomach all day, my heart dropped," said Abbey Edwards.
In a 6 to 3 vote, individual states will decide whether or not to ban abortions. Illinois identifies as a protected state, and Senator Steve McClure says he's upset with the state's decision.
"I'm upset by this, Illinois has incredible historic sites, its an incredible state, this should not be the capitol of abortions," said Senator McClure.
He says abortions weren't mentioned in the Constitution to begin with.
"The Constitution does not have any mention of abortion at all, so since the Constitution is silent it should never have been insinuated."
In response to the ruling, local activists held a rally in front of Springfield's Federal Courthouse , and a lot of emotions were shared.
"I was absolutely outraged and angry by the decision," shared Brigid Leahy.
People from all ages came out to express their reactions, saying the ruling is just wrong.
"Nearly 50 years of precedent, and said you don't have the right anymore to make personal health care decisions on your own. You get to have a politician in the doctor's office with you. And we think that is just wrong," Leahy from Planned Parenthood shared.
Abbey Edwards told WAND News, "It makes me break a little inside if I'm being honest. For women not to have a choice over their own body is not okay."
Those in favor remain overjoyed in the supreme court's ruling, saying this bold decision will save lives.
"We are overjoyed that the court has made the bold decision...and we are overjoyed that countless thousands of preborn babies and their mothers will now be protected from the evils of abortion," said Amy Gehrke with Right to Life."
For more information on abortion centers and laws in your area, visit Where Can I Get an Abortion? | U.S. Abortion Clinic Locator (abortionfinder.org)
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.