TOKYO (WAND) - An Olympian from central Illinois carries a special treasure with her to help remember her travels.
A golden elephant has gone with Kelsey Card, a discus thrower from Carlinville and graduate of Carlinville High School, on her life adventures. She said it's also with her in Tokyo for the Olympics!
"I was like, you know, it'd be kind of fun to have something that I take with me and put in different backgrounds and scenes and just travel with," Card said.
Card documents her travels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Card is a two-time Olympian after competing in the 2016 games in Rio.
