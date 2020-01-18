DECATUR (WAND) - For the 34th straight year the Decatur Human Relation Commission honored Dr. martin Luther King Jr. with it's annual luncheon.
Individuals of all races attended and took part in prayer and a rendition of the black national anthem.
"When I see the people come in, black, white, all the different cultures, it let's me know that there is power and unity in the body," said Chairman Derrick Thaxton.
James Lewis, former U.S attorney of Central Illinois and Mayor Julie Wolfe were the guest speakers. Both spoke about the groundwork laid by Dr. King and how we should continue to follow in his footsteps, which the Decatur Human Relation Commission couldn't agree more with.
"If we keep promoting unity amongst the union, I think we'll be fine for 2020," said Thaxton. "That stands for vision, and I think as long as we have a vision and as long as we understand the vision the people will not perish."