DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two local organizations are getting funding after the U.S. Department of Labor awarded more than $5 million to a job-training and educational program for at-risk youth.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced five non-profit organizations in Illinois will receive a total of $5,370,255 through YouthBuild.
The program targets at-risk youth between the ages of 16 nd 24.
YouthBuild helps young people complete high school, earn industry-recognized credentials for in-demand occupations, and undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in their communities.
The following organizations will receive funding:
- City Incite, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $1,100,000
- Community Assistance Programs (Chicago, IL): $970,255
- Homework Hangout Club, Inc. (Decatur, IL): $1,100,000
- Spero Family Services (Mt. Vernon, IL): $1,100,000
- YBMC, Inc. d.b.a. YouthBuild McLean County (Normal, IL): $1,100,000
Participants in YouthBuild programs split their time between the vocational training work site and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree.