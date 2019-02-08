Generic money

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two local organizations are getting funding after the U.S. Department of Labor awarded more than $5 million to a job-training and educational program for at-risk youth. 

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced five non-profit organizations in Illinois will receive a total of $5,370,255 through YouthBuild.

The program targets at-risk youth between the ages of 16 nd 24.

YouthBuild helps young people complete high school, earn industry-recognized credentials for in-demand occupations, and undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in their communities.

The following organizations will receive funding:

  •  City Incite, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $1,100,000
  • Community Assistance Programs (Chicago, IL): $970,255
  • Homework Hangout Club, Inc. (Decatur, IL): $1,100,000
  • Spero Family Services (Mt. Vernon, IL): $1,100,000
  • YBMC, Inc. d.b.a. YouthBuild McLean County (Normal, IL): $1,100,000

 Participants in YouthBuild programs split their time between the vocational training work site and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree.