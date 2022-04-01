SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local organizations hold events and fundraisers for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The month is used to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent abuse and neglect.
"Children really are our future," said Jean Moore, Director of the Child 1st Center.
The Child 1st Center serves both children and families in Macon and Piatt Counties. The agency works with children who are victims of abuse and sexual abuse. Moore said the month of April is a time for the community to learn more about child abuse and neglect.
"I would just like to see everyone make their own personal pledge to learn about child abuse or do something different to reach out and help somebody."
Through collaboration, prevention services and support, local organizations are able to help protect children and families. The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield has cared for 638 children since it was established in 1989.
Crisis nurseries like Mini O'Beirne are spread out throughout the state of Illinois. Executive Director Jen McMillin said it's important for the community to understand that the month of April is meant to raise awareness about prevention.
"We can help families in crisis and there are other things you can do this month to really strengthen your families and strengthen those bonds."
The Mini O'Beirne is raising funds for the nursery by selling pinwheels. Each pinwheel is $10. McMillin said they've already raised $300. To buy a pinwheel, click here.
The Child 1st Center will host a Black Tie Bar-B-Q on April 9. Tickets are $60, to purchase click here.
Children's Advocacy Centers of Illinois reported in 2018, nearly 34,561 cases of child abuse were indicated in the state.
