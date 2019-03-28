Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.