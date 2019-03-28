MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Volunteer Organizational League (VOL) is hosting a volunteer fair on Thursday at the Decatur Public Library.
The VOL was created to connect community non-profits who utilize volunteers. The group meets monthly to asses individual organization needs, the potential community volunteer's wants, and crossover opportunities for use of volunteers. Macon County CASA is just one of over 30 local agencies apart of VOL. Executive Director Julia says this volunteer fair is a great opportunity for community members to learn more about what's going on in their community.
"If they have been figuring out how to spend extra time, this is the event for them," explains Livingston.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Madden Auditorium, community members can walk around to various tables and get information about volunteer options in their community. Nearly 50 agencies will be at the library. Livingston goes on to say volunteering is the nature of Macon County and Decatur, Illinois.
"It's something everybody looks forward to doing," the director says. "We are a community that thrives off volunteering, so I challenge everyone to come out and figure out which volunteer opportunities is the best one for them."
Organizations attending are Macon County Recourses, Inc., Reasonable Service, Project Read Plus, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, Scovill Zoo, Northeast Community Fund, Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, Meals on Wheels Macon County, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Baby Talk, The Kids on the Block, Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Illinois, Kiwanianne, Set Free Movement, Dove Inc., Children's Museum of Illinois, Theatre 7, American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region and Macon County CASA.
