(WAND) - A drug take back event will be held in several area counties.
Old and unwanted prescription medications can be brought to 13 different pharmacies in Macoupin and Montgomery counties, along with Pana.
The event will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 27.
State Senator Andy Manar helped organize the event.
April 27 is National Drug Take Back Day.
Macoupin County drop-off sites:
• Bunker Hill: Michelle's Pharmacy, 809 S. Franklin St.
• Carlinville: Michelle's Pharmacy, 274 N. Broad St., and Sullivan's Drugstore, 920 W. Main St.
• Gillespie: Michelle's Pharmacy, 120 S. Macoupin St., and Sullivan's Drugstore, 113 S. Macoupin St.
• Mount Olive: Sullivan's Drugstore, 105 W. Main St.
• Staunton: Sullivan's Pharmacy, 101 E. Main St.
• Virden: Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 105 E. Jackson St.
Montgomery County drop-off sites:
• Hillsboro: Sullivan's Drugstore, 325 S. Main St.
• Litchfield: Sullivan's Drugstore, 320 E. Union Ave.
• Nokomis: Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 110 E. State St.
• Raymond: Sullivan's Drugstore, 801 N. Obannon St.
Pana drop-off site:
• Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 34 S. Locust St., Pana