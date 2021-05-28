CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - A picture is worth a thousand words, but for law enforcement families with members who put their lives on the line everyday, a picture might be worth a million.
To sign up for the free photo session for officers and their families on June 26th, click here and message Josephine.
Josephine Leonard knows the value of a picture all too well. As the owner of Josephine Leonard Photography, she's giving back to the law enforcement community the best way she knows how.
"We want to help out. I want to give back but there’s nothing else I can really do than provide the pictures, that’s all I really know how to do." Leonard tells WAND News. She's hurting after the tragic death of Officer Oberheim, the heaviness in her heart inspired her to give free photoshoots to officers and their families.
"This is a way that I could give back and you know to our community and to the surrounding communities too." Leonard says.
Leonard says Officers make the ultimate sacrifice. "They’re leaving the house every day knowing that they’re putting their lives on the line," and she says you never knows what lies ahead. "their wives kiss their husbands goodbye and it might be the last time they see them so I decided to really feel like it’s important." She says the importance of having a moment captured forever can't be beat.
The overwhelming 800 messages in just 24 hours makes Leonard realize the community is on the same page. "I’m in the process of adding more photographers and making it a little bit bigger than I originally planned because I didn’t realize it was going to be so big."
During the photoshoot session, she will also be collecting donations from those who want to directly support the Oberheim family. Message her on FB
for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.