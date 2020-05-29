SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -As most of the state has moved into phase three of the Re-Open Illinois Plan, many places of worship are planning to resume services.
For the past two-and-a-half months, Reverend Andrew Hook, Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral, says his pews have sat empty.
"When you're preaching and celebrating the mass up here, you need the energy from the congregation," Hook says. To know that they are paying attention, and they are with you and when they are not here, you miss that."
Sunday, St. Paul's will hold its first in-person mass in months.
"I look forward to seeing eyeballs looking back at me," Hook says.
For other places of worship, like the parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, says they are hashing out the final details.
"Most of [the parishes] will be ready to open the weekend of June 6 and June 7," Paprocki says. "We've been over two months now, were we've had people not be able to physically come to mass."
The Illinois Department of Public Health released a nine page document laying out the recommendations, not mandates, on how to keep people safe.
"Guidelines were developed by experts and health care officials, who are looking at what's the safest way to do this," Paprocki says. "We want to provide a safe environment for people to come to church."
According to Reverend Hook, St. Paul's will be following most of the guidelines.
"Everyone has to wear a mask," Hook says. "We have to maintain social distance, so we're going to have two people per pew, and then a pew in-between people."
Before COVID-19, Hook says St. Paul's saw 75 people between two masses on Sunday's.
"We can have ten people per-mass, so we're going to have four masses each Sunday," Hook says.
For the Catholic Diocese, Bishop Paprocki says they are looking to limit attendance to 25 percent of a parishes capacity.
"I'm grateful for that percentage approach too, because we have bigger facilities here, like our cathedral that seats 800," Paprocki says. "Then we have a lot of small rural parishes."
Even though services may look different now, Reverend Hook says this is a step in the right direction.
"In the grand scheme of things, to reintroduce religion and have communities come back together and share in the rituals and share in the fellowship and the friendship, is good for all of us.," Hook says.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says the safest way to worship is still through drive-in or remote services.
