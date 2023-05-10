CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's a busy time of year for Matthis Helmick. With Mother's Day around the corner, many are on the hunt for the perfect gift for mom.
"Mother's Day is definitely one that helps me pay June bills honestly. Two weeks before Mother's Day, people start scouting things out. They'll straight up be couples in here, and they'll be like 'that's what I want, what's I want. Tell the kids that's the one I want.' "
Helmick is a native to the Champaign area, finding his passion for plants in 2005. Plant Mode is in the heart of Downtown Champaign. The shop offers more than just plants. Helmick teams up with other local small business, providing jewelry, planters, candles, planters and more.
"You know the coolest thing I think I seek other than plants? Artwork. And I really consider this store a gallery."
Plants have always been popular gifts. They last for years and offer benefits in the home, like cleaner air and relieving stress. Helmick says there's a special bond behind this gift.
"First of all, I love floral. So, all my floral industry people. But I feel like caring for something, you know? You have this new little thing, whether it's for Mother's Day gift or just in general," he said. "You're nurturing something, you're caring for it, you're caring about it."
With Mother's Day and University of Illinois's commencement back-to-back, he says there is a bump in business, which he is grateful for.
"If you want your first plant, come check it out. And obviously if you want to gift someone wonderful in your life a plant, we'll talk about it," said Helmick.
Plant Mode will be open Saturday and on Mother's Day Sunday. Helmick says he loves teaching people about plants. If you have any questions about the perfect plant for mom, Helmick will be happy to help.
For more information, visit Plant Mode's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.