SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is getting the community involved with solving criminal cases.
Lt. Brian Oakes says it's an initiative called 'Project Safe Neighborhoods.' People can now register any security camera on their home or business to the Springfield Police Department.
"It enables us to enter your information into a database, so if we have a crime near your house, we can pull up a map and see what cameras are registered in that neighborhood," Oakes said.
According to Oakes, the department does not have access to a camera unless the owner sends in a video.
"We don't want the access, we don't want the liability, we don't want any of that," Oakes said. "We're not asking for passwords."
Oakes says surveillance video from homes and businesses has offered up important pieces of evidence over the years.
"In important cases, like homicides, video is absolutely crucial," Oakes said.
The department hopes this program will encourage the community to invest in their own neighborhood.
Registering a security camera is free. Anyone who would to register a camera to the police department can visit the City of Springfield's website.