CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department is breaking barriers in the community by issuing a new kind of ticket - one that rewards good behavior.
Officer David Leach says this initiative is important not only to the police department, but to the community.
"I wish I would've had this around when I was a kid," Leach said. "It not only encourages safe behavior, but it lets them see us in a whole different light."
If a Chatham police officer sees a child exhibiting safe behavior, the officer will give the child a safety ticket.
"As we are out patrolling neighborhoods, if we see kids wearing a bike helmet, looking both ways before crossing the street or holding their sibling's hand crossing the street, an officer will stop and ask if they can issue a safety award to them," Leach said.
This is all a part of the Child Safety Award program. Once a ticket is issued, kids can exchange the piece of paper for a freebie at one of the participating locations around town.
"We've partnered with McDonald's, Scoop Du Jour, Ice Deli and Hardee's," Leach said. "The kids get an award, and they can come into the police department with their parents and redeem that."
Leach says he hopes this program will build trust and encourage positive police interactions in the community.
"It allows us to let the community know we are here and a part of it. We want you to see us in a good light," Leach said. "We are here to do positive things too, instead of just responding to tragic calls or the more routine part of the job."