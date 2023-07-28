DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Pools and lakes have become a popular destination during this summer's heat wave. Some locations are even reaching max capacity.
"We have been close to capacity the past couple of days. It's been pretty crazy, especially with all of the heat. It's attracted a lot of families with older kids especially too. Just so they have a place to come and cool down," said Haley Hems, lead pool manager at Splash Cove.
Swimmers are trying to stay cool at the pool.
"I'm still a little bit overheating, but once I get in the water, I'm alright," said Liam, a local swimmer.
Lifeguards are also having to take extra precautions. While they're making sure swimmers are safe, they're trying to beat the heat too.
"Currently we've been putting ice rags on their backs, we just been throwing them in buckets of ice. Letting them cool down. Every 20 minutes or so, we've been reapplying, so they keep cooled down. Fresh water, fresh Gatorade for them. Making sure they're getting out of the heat every hour or so," said Hems.
Wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and avoiding the hottest parts of the day are all important for staying cool and healthy.
