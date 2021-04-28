BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - The Blue Mound Park District announced in a post on Facebook Wednesday morning if they don't find enough lifeguards for the summer, they will be forced to close the pool for the season.
The post read, "the Blue Mound Pool is in desperate need of lifeguards. At this time of this post we will not be able to open because we do not have lifeguards. We need a minimum of three lifeguards to open. Lifeguards must be 15 or older with a valid work permit. They must also become lifeguard certified with classes provided at the local YMCA. The pool will assist in paying for the classes once the class had been passed. Pay is minimum wage and work approximately Memorial Day thru mid-August. Please share this post. The Blue Mound Park Board does not want to see the pool closed again this season, but we will have no choice if we can't find qualified lifeguards."
The park district said it has teamed up with the Blue Mound Fire Department to have the life guard course paid for. Treasurer Alice Reed said it would be a major hit to the community if they were unable to open.
"It's frustrating because I really want to see it stay in the community and I also feel like the community is ready for things to get back to normal," Reed said.
The shortage of lifeguards is nothing new to central Illinois. The Effingham Park District told WAND News on Wednesday they were also dealing with the issue of finding lifeguards for the summer.
In Taylorville, the park district said it needs 6 to 7 more lifeguards for the summer. Recreation Director Bailey Hancock said by this time in a normal summer, they already have 18 lifeguards working on their online training and getting ready for their water training, but she's still advertising for help needed.
"It puts a big stress on myself, the pool manager, the Taylorville Park District as a whole," Hancock said. "We want this pool to be open for our community."
Hancock believed COVID-19 and the shutdown last summer had a lot to do with their struggle this summer to find help. She explained because of the shutdown last summer, many of her staff had to find work elsewhere, which put a bind on the returning guards.
"Even on a good year not having as much staff is scary, because we need at least 7 guards to open the pool on a regular day," she said. "Now, you are talking about a summer with COVID, so I'd like to go above that number because you never want to be in a situation where you can't open the pool because of the shortage of staff."
The Taylorville Park District said it will train guards. For information, call 217-824-5878 and ask for Bailey. They are looking for anyone 15 and older with a valid worker's permit.
The Decatur YMCA will host lifeguard training starting in May. To learn more, click here.
