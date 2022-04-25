SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sangamon County prosecutor has been appointed to serve as Resident Circuit Judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
Robin L. Schmidt, who currently serves as an assistant state's attorney in Sangamon County, will fill the role. Schmidt is a felony prosecutor for the county with a specific focus on domestic violence and elder abuse and exploitation.
She will fill the opening set up by the July 2021 retirement of Judge John Belz. The appointment becomes active on June 8, 0222 and will end on Dec. 5, 2022, when the winner of the November 2022 general election fills the seat. Schmidt is currently unopposed for the seat.
“Robin’s service as a prosecutor and administrative law judge have prepared her well for this new role serving the community,” said Justice Rita B. Garman of the Illinois Supreme Court. “I welcome her to the bench and am confident she will be an excellent member of the judiciary.”
“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment and thank Justice Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to serving the people of Sangamon County and the Seventh Judicial Circuit in this new role."
Schmidt has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois and a Juris Doctor from the Southern Illinois University School of Law.
