DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) It has a lot of people talking.
"Now it's time to address the burden of student debt the same way," said President Joe Biden.
On Wednesday President Joe Biden announced the Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan. Those who are eligible will receive ten-thousand dollars in debt cancellation for non-pell grant recipients, and up to twenty- thousand dollars for pell-grant recipients. Along with the extended pause one final time through December 31st of this year.
With this new plan, President Biden says he's looking ahead.
"Provide more breathing room so they have less burden by student debt. And quite frankly to fix the system itself," said Biden.
The Announcement remains controversial throughout the state. Congresswoman Mary Miller pushed back against the decision, calling it irresponsible.
"President Biden's decision to bailout colleges and universities adds insult to injury and is completely irresponsible," stated Congresswoman Mary Miller.
While U.S. Senator Dick Durbin felt differently, calling it a crucial step to help lower and middle class Americans buy homes and save for emergencies.
"Today's announcement by President Biden is a crucial step to enable low- and middle-income borrowers—especially communities of color—to eliminate their debt so they can buy a home, start a business, save for emergencies, and fully participate in our economy," stated Dick Durbin.
Students in the Decatur area are in favor of this new plan, saying they feel better prepared once they graduate.
"A lot better. I'll be a lot more comfortable, now I can focus on more of my field and my career than, oh I have $25,000 in debt," said Theodore Fisher, junior at Millikin University.
With this targeting middle and low class families, students are thankful they're being helped.
"People that are out there thinking about the middle class and the lower class, and know that they're looking out for our best intentions," said Brandon Mattsey, sophomore at Millikin University.
"More beneficial towards a lot of kid, especially for kids who are coming from more impovished backgrounds and just financial struggles," said Jalen Eskridge, senior at Millikin University.
This new plan hopes to pave a way for more successful academic journeys.
"Knowing that we're not alone and that we have people who are there for us," said Mattsey.
For more details regarding Biden's student loan debt plan, and the see if you might be eligible, visit this website for further details.
