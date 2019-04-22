SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Every year, April 22 is a day to celebrate our earth.
While many people were out enjoying the beautiful weather, one Springfield resident tried to make a difference in her community.
Emily Rhodes took to Carpenter Park to clean up trash.
"I'll walk my favorite trails and if I see any trash or litter, I'll pick it up and throw it in my bag," Rhodes said.
According to Rhodes, every person can make a difference by making some simple choices in their everyday life.
"It's simple things, like swapping out a plastic water bottle for a reusable one," Rhodes said. "When you go out to eat, bring a reusable container for leftovers and bring your trash inside and throw it away properly instead of out your window."
Rhodes says it doesn't have to be a holiday or a special occasion to clean up the planet.
"We get our food, our medicine, our joy from nature," Rhodes said. "If we don't take care of it, well lose it."