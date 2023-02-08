DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - High prices are continuing to affect everyday decisions for households across central Illinois.
"I have to make a choice. Do I buy gas, or do I buy groceries? Do I pay rent or do I pay the power bill," said Billy Bob, Decatur resident.
They can see it at the pump, on their energy bill and at the grocery store. The spike in prices is leaving consumers asking if what they're getting is worth the cost.
"Packs of brats, some buns, crackers and mayo. Honestly, it's not worth all that. Prices used to be so low back then and now $21 for just a bag of food. It's crazy," said Brandy Peek, Decatur resident.
Some items are ripping through paychecks faster than others. Local shoppers pointed out which purchases are impacting them the most.
"The main thing, the eggs. I have to make a choice. Do I buy the eggs or do I buy the bacon," said Bob.
"I would have to say gas prices. We're farmers and we actually drive larger trucks and when you have to pull heavy trailers it's ridiculous," said Michael Malone, Decatur resident.
Despite what consumers are seeing on price tags, experts say inflation is actually dropping. UIS Distinguished Professor, Kenneth Kriz, says it will continue this way throughout the year.
"I will say that most measures of inflation have eased considerably," says Kriz.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current inflation rate is at 6.5%. Professor Kriz says hopefully by the end of 2023 that rate will have dropped to 3%.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.