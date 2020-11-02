DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - All regions of Illinois are under stricter COVID-19 resurgence mitigations.
Monday was the start of new mitigations in Region 6. They included no indoor dining or bar services. This included Macon and Champaign counties.
Some restaurants are saying they will not comply.
"It's gonna put me out of business if I don't stay open," said Roger Johnson, owner of Wild Dog Saloon in Decatur.
He said the consequences of getting his licenses taken away are better than his business failing because of the mitigations.
"I will be open until they throw me in jail, then I'll bond out and open again ... If they want to take my gaming license and my liquor license, come and get them, they're not gonna do me no good when I'm not in business," Johnson said.
Meanwhile, restaurants like Diamond Family Restaurant are adapting to keep customers coming.
"Nobody is happy about this, but we have to do it and try to make the best of it," owner Buki Limani said.
Diamonds has an outdoor seating tent and Limani said he has just added a door and heaters, but adds there is still airflow in the outdoor dining tent.
One Region 6 restaurant, Everyone's East End Grill, found a way to stay open.
"We researched, dug around, asked people we needed to ask, and found a loophole, and anybody would have done it", owner Nic Morganthaler said. Because this restaurant is in the Decatur Airport, it is deemed an essential business and can stay open for indoor dining.
