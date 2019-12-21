DECATUR (WAND) - There will be no White Christmas this year as the weather is the warmest it's been for weeks.
That's why with Christmas just four days away, Fleet Feet Decatur took advantage with its Jingle Jog Fun Run.
The event was open to all different levels of runners, with one and three-mile fun runs.
"I feel like people just get so involved in all of the hustle and bustle and everything," said Fleet feet Manager Heather Dodson. "A lot of people have family in town, so we had a couple families come out, and you just spend some time together doing something a little different."
Dodson says she hopes to make the event even bigger next year.