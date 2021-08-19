ILLINOIS (WAND) - Multiple central Illinois school districts are on probation with the state of Illinois for not following a mandate for masks in schools.
The latest information from the Illinois State Board of Education listed the following local school districts as "on probation" as of Wednesday:
- Effingham County - Beecher City CUSD 20
- Effingham County - Dieterich CUSD 30
- Fayette County - Ramsey CUSD 204
- Fayette County - Vandalia CUSD 203
- Shelby County - Shelbyville CUSD 4
Meridian CUSD 15 in Macon County was on probation, but ISBE records show the district voted to comply with the mask mandate. The district's status has been returned to "fully recognized" after making the change.
In Coles County, St. John's Lutheran Parochial School - a private school - had status listed as "nonrecognized" as of Wednesday.
As WAND News previously reported, an executive order signed by Gov. JB Pritzker mandates all P-12 schools in Illinois require masks. It also applies to students and coaches who are part of indoor sports or other activities.
The state has said this measure was taken to protect the 1.8 million unvaccinated children under 12 years old in Illinois and their families.
Earlier in August, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Alaya sent a letter to school districts saying they do not have authority to deny the mandate. She noted the executive order "has the force of law" and "noncompliance is not an option."
"We will continue to act swiftly with both nonpublic and public schools that have confirmed they are not implementing universal indoor masking as required by Executive Order 2021-18," the ISBE Office of Communications said in a Wednesday email. "ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential."
