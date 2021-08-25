DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD COVID-19 testing was first created at the University of Illinois for their students. Now, these tests are being utilized in classrooms across central Illinois.
With students back in the classroom, school officials like Riverton School District Superintendent Brad Polanin are trying to keep learning in person.
"The other intent of the program is to improve our attendance, and we know last year for most schools throughout the state that in person attendance was down. It was not nearly as good and we're hopeful that this program will improve that," Polanin said.
The SHIELD program is a saliva-based COVID test that will be administered only with parent consent. It will also allow students who come into contact with a positive COVID case to stay in school.
"With the SHIELD program where students if they are identified as close contacts they can stay in person if they test negative and don't have any symptoms of days one, three, five and seven," said Polanin.
Schools can also test students who have symptoms to try and minimize the spread. For parents, precautions like this make them feel safer sending their child to school.
"It's a little bit scary to send a child to school without the same protections that older children and adults can have, and so any kind of tool in the toolbox that can help keep those children in particular safe I think it's great," said parent of four District 186 students, Katherine Roberts.
The SHIELD testing is being funded by IDPH through CARES Act and American Rescue Plan dollars.
School districts utilizing the program include Riverton School District, District 186, Urbana School District 116 and Champaign Unit 4. Decatur Public Schools said they will not be using the program and are looking at other testing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.