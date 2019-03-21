SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Five Central Illinois school systems are earning praise for increasing access to advanced placement tests and classes.
Advanced placement tests allow high school students to earn college credit before graduation.
“One of the big benefits is, with the rising cost of college tuition, for the cost of a $94 test, you can earn between three and eight hours of college credit for a high school class,” said Jay Martens, a social studies teacher at Williamsville High School.
The classes students take before the tests are rigorous.
“They’re definitely tougher,” said Corey Beaver, a junior at Williamsville. “The workload is a lot more intense, involves more studying.”
For nine years, the College Board, which offers the tests, has listed an honor roll of school districts that increase the number of students taking the tests while improving or maintaining students’ scores.
This year’s honor roll included the Monticello, Mount Zion, St. Joseph-Ogden and Williamsville School Districts and the Catholic Diocese of Springfield Education Office.
Governor JB Pritzker and others have called for state funds to help pay test fees to increase student access.