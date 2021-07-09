CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois shelter is in desperate need of foster homes.
The COVID-19 pandemic was great for animal shelters around the country. Pets needing homes were able to get one. However, some of those animals are going back to the shelters or adoption groups so quickly, there isn't room for them. Second Chance Pets of DeWitt County is no exception to this.
"We are running out of foster homes and we are in a position where we have to keep turning animals away because we cannot take them in," said Heather Wantland, lead volunteer.
Wantland is hoping the community will step up and volunteer their time to help a dog or cat.
"Without volunteers wiling to foster dogs and cats, we can't do it. We can't save lives without help."
While fostering may not be for everyone, Wantland encourages people to give it a chance once. Anyone interested should visit secondchancepets.com for contact information or find Second Chance Pet Adoption Inc on Facebook.
